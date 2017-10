Sept 26 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag:

* Auris Medical provides board of directors update

* Auris Medical Holding Ag - ‍announced resignation of antoine papiernik as a member of board of directors due to disagreement with board​

* Auris Medical Holding Ag - Papiernik’s ‍disagreement with board is regarding strategic direction of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: