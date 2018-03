March 13 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag:

* AURIS MEDICAL PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG - PRELIMINARY TOP-LINE DATA FROM TACTT3 TRIAL INDICATE THAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG - PRELIMINARY TOP-LINE DATA FROM TACTT3 TRIAL INDICATE THAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)