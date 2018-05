BRIEF-Auris Medical Provides Q1 Loss Per Share CHF 0.30

May 15 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG:

* AURIS MEDICAL PROVIDES BUSINESS AND STRATEGY UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE CHF 0.30

* AURIS-INITIATING PROJECT AM-201 FOR TREATMENT OF HISTAMINERGIC RECEPTOR MEDIATED WEIGHT GAIN,DROWSINESS IN PATIENTS TREATED BY ANTIPSYCHOTIC MEDICATION

* REDUCING LEVEL OF OPERATING EXPENSES, WHICH CO BELIEVES WILL RESULT IN REDUCTION OF CASH BURN RATE

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT ITS OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF CHF 10 TO 12 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)