March 5 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ltd:

* AURIS MEDICAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS WITH INTRANASAL BETAHISTINE

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH AM-125 IN TREATMENT OF ACUTE PERIPHERAL VERTIGO PROGRESSING TOWARDS INTERIM ANALYSIS IN Q2 2020

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - FOR PHASE 1B TRIAL WITH AM-201, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA IN EARLY MAY 2020, IN ACCORDANCE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: