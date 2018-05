May 7 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG:

* AURIS MEDICAL RECEIVES POSITIVE SCIENTIFIC ADVICE FROM EMA ON DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR AM-111

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG - DESIGN FOR SINGLE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL VALIDATED BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* AURIS MEDICAL - INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ADVANCING AM-111 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AS PART OF A GENERAL STRATEGY UPDATE ON MAY 15