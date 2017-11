BRIEF-Auris Medical Reports Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Trial of AM-111 in Sudden Deafness

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag:

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG SAYS ANNOUNCED TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM THE HEALOS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AM-111 IN SEVERE TO PROFOUND SUDDEN DEAFNESS

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG SAYS HEALOS TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT IN OVERALL STUDY POPULATION

* AURIS MEDICAL SAYS IN HEALOS TRIAL, CLINICALLY AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN SUBPOPULATION OF PATIENTS WITH PROFOUND ACUTE HEARING LOSS

* AURIS MEDICAL SAYS BASED ON FINDINGS FROM HEALOS TRIAL, CONCLUDED THAT SIMILAR DESIGN OF ONGOING ASSENT TRIAL NO LONGER ADEQUATE FOR TESTING AM-111

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG SAYS BASED ON FINDINGS FROM HEALOS TRIAL, ASSENT TRIAL WILL BE TERMINATED EARLY