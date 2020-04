BRIEF-Auris Medical Says Outbreak Has Delayed Enrollment Into Phase 2 Trial With AM-125

April 3 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ltd:

* AURIS MEDICAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTRANASAL BETAHISTINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - PHASE 1B TRIAL WITH AM-201 PROCEEDING AS PLANNED TO DATA READ-OUT IN EARLY MAY 2020

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - ENROLLMENT INTO PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH AM-125 IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - OUTBREAK HAS DELAYED ENROLLMENT INTO PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH AM-125

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - ENROLLMENT IN STUDY CAME TO A HALT TOWARDS END OF MARCH 2020

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - EXPECTS THAT INTERIM ANALYSIS FOLLOWING PART A OF TRIAL WILL NOW BE COMPLETED IN Q3 OF 2020, AT EARLIEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: