BRIEF-Auris Medical Says Phase 2 Trial With Intranasal Betahistine For Treatment Of Acute Vertigo Progressing Towards Interim Analysis

April 16 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ltd:

* AURIS MEDICAL PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS SECOND HALF AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AURIS MEDICAL - PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH INTRANASAL BETAHISTINE FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE VERTIGO PROGRESSING TOWARDS INTERIM ANALYSIS

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - EXPECTS ITS TOTAL CASH NEED IN 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF CHF 7.5 TO 10.0 MILLION

* AURIS MEDICAL - PHASE 1B TRIAL WITH INTRANASAL BETAHISTINE FOR PREVENTION OF ANTIPSYCHOTIC-INDUCED WEIGHT GAIN PROGRESSING TOWARDS FINAL READ-OUT

* AURIS MEDICAL - EXPECT TO RECEIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM COMPLETED AM-201 TRIAL IN EARLY MAY AND INTERIM DATA FROM AM-125 TRIAL IN Q3