April 1 (Reuters) - Auris Minerals Ltd:

* 30% REDUCTION IN FEES FOR CHAIRMAN, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FROM 31 MARCH WITH 50% ON DEFERRED PAYMENT ARRANGEMENT

* 30% REDUCTION IN SALARIES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND EXPLORATION MANAGER EFFECTIVE 31 MARCH

* COST CUTTING MEASURES INCLUDE CLOSURE OF WAREHOUSE IN AUGUST 2020

* REDUCTION IN HEAD OFFICE SPACE AND RENT BY ABOUT 30% EFFECTIVE 31 MARCH