Feb 10 (Reuters) - Aurizon Holdings Ltd:

* HY NPAT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $268.9 MILLION VERSUS $226.9 MILLION

* HY TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1,528.8 MILLION VERSUS $1,455.4 MILLION

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 13.7 CPS

* UNDERLYING EBIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2020 CONFIRMED AT $880 MILLION TO $930 MILLION

* NO MATERIAL IMPACTS FROM ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS OR CORONAVIRUS SITUATION