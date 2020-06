June 26 (Reuters) - Aurizon Holdings Ltd:

* ACCC SEEKS LEAVE TO APPEAL FULL FEDERAL COURT DECISION ON SALE OF ACACIA RIDGE TERMINAL

* ANTICIPATED THAT SPECIAL LEAVE APPLICATION WOULD BE HEARD & DECIDED BEFORE END OF CY2020

* IN INTERIM, CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ART AS PER CURRENT ARRANGEMENTS