April 16 (Reuters) - Aurizon Holdings Ltd:

* AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD - NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO COAL OR BULK ABOVE RAIL VOLUMES IN QUARTER FROM COVID-19

* AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD - COAL VOLUME EXPECTATIONS FOR FY2020 REMAIN UNCHANGED AT 210MT - 220MT

* AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD - MARCH QUARTER COAL VOLUME WERE FLAT COMPARED TO PCP AT 51.8MT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: