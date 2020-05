May 6 (Reuters) - Aurizon Holdings Ltd:

* WELCOMES DECISION BY FEDERAL COURT DISMISSING APPEAL BY AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION

* DECISION BY COURT CLEARS WAY FOR CO TO SELL ACACIA RIDGE TERMINAL TO PACIFIC NATIONAL

* TERMINAL SALE WILL COMPLETE AURIZON'S THREE-STAGE EXIT FROM ITS INTERMODAL BUSINESS