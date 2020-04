April 2 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:

* AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD -ANNOUNCES MUTUAL AGREEMENT WITH SANDOZ INC TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT TO BUY SANDOZ US GENERIC ORAL SOLIDS, DERMATOLOGY BUSINESSES

* AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD -DECISION TAKEN AS APPROVAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION FOR TRANSACTION WAS NOT OBTAINED WITHIN ANTICIPATED TIMELINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: