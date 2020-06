June 3 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 8.5 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.85 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 61.58 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 52.92 BILLION RUPEES

* TRANSFER OF BIOSIMILARS,RELATED RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT,MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN INDRAKARAN VILLAGE ON GOING CONCERN BASIS TO UNIT