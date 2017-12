Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:

* AUROBINDO PHARMA CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM, “AUROBINDO, DR REDDY‘S LABORATORIES FRONTRUNNERS TO BUY OUT BANKRUPT ORCHID PHARMA”

* SAYS "DENY THE CONTENTS OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED NEWS AND THEY ARE FACTUALLY INCORRECT"