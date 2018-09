Sept 6 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:

* UNIT AUROBINDO PHARMA USA ENTERED DEAL TO BUY COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS AND THREE MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN USA FROM SANDOZ ., USA

* DEAL FOR $0.9 BILLION IN CASH ON DEBT FREE AND CASH FREE BASIS INCLUDING POTENTIAL UPSIDE IN NEAR TERM EARN-OUT

* DEAL WILL BE AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION WHICH AUROBINDO WILL FINANCE THROUGH A FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FACILITY