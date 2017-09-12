FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aurora Absolute says Aurora Funds Management withdrew takeover bid for Molopo Energy
September 12, 2017 / 7:30 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Aurora Absolute says Aurora Funds Management withdrew takeover bid for Molopo Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aurora Absolute Return Fund

* Aurora Funds Management withdrew takeover bid for Molopo energy as Molopo triggered a proposed defeating condition

* Aurora intends to make a new revised takeover bid for 100 pct of ordinary shares in Molopo at $0.135 each

* Under new bid, Molopo shareholders to be able to elect to receive bid consideration in cash or same value in AFARF units

* Price has been decreased to value of Molopo share due to transaction and operating loss, as calculated by Aurora Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

