Feb 28 (Reuters) - CanniMed Therapeutics Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION AND ITS INTENTION TO TAKE-UP AS SOON AS MINIMUM TENDER CONDITION IS MET

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS - AURORA CANNABIS SAYS GOT NO ACTION LETTER FROM CANADA COMPETITION BUREAU ON AURORA‘S DEAL FOR CO‘S SHARES NOT OWNED BY AURORA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: