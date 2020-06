June 16 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CO-FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT STEVE DOBLER

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - CO-FOUNDER STEVE DOBLER, WILL RETIRE AS PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE JUNE 30

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - WITH RETIREMENT OF DOBLER, BOARD CURRENTLY HAS 9 DIRECTORS