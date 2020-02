Feb 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* CANNABIS NET REVENUE OF $63.2 MILLION, EXCLUDING PROVISIONS, IN Q2 2020 COMPARED TO $70.8 MILLION IN Q1 2020

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $56.03 MILLION

* THERE IS LIKELY TO BE A SLOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED RATE OF INDUSTRY GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM

* PRODUCTION VOLUME IN FISCAL Q2 WAS 30,691 KILOGRAMS

* AURORA CANNABIS - MEDICAL PATIENT BASE REMAINED RELATIVELY CONSISTENT AT 90,307 IN QUARTER

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.06, REVENUE VIEW C$65.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA