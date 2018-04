April 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc :

* AURORA CANNABIS COMMENCES COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF REMAINING CANNIMED SHARES

* UNDER COMPULSORY SHARE DEAL, CANNIMED SHAREHOLDERS MUST MAKE AN ELECTION NO LATER THAN APRIL 30, 2018

* COMPULSORY ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED SHORTLY AFTER APRIL 30, 2018

* UPON COMPLETION OF COMPULSORY DEAL, AURORA INTENDS TO TAKE NECESSARY STEPS TO DELIST CANNIMED SHARES FROM TSX V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: