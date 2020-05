BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis Committed To Reducing CapEx To Below $100 Mln In H2 2020

May 14 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS & OPERATIONAL RESET UPDATE

* AURORA CANNABIS INC- QTRLY NET REVENUE OF $78.4 MILLION, EXCLUDING PROVISIONS OF $2.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18% OVER PRIOR QUARTER

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - COMMITTED TO REDUCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BELOW $100 MILLION IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2020

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - CAPITAL SPENDING IN Q1 2021 IS PLANNED TO BE WELL BELOW Q3 AND Q4 2020 LEVELS

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - CASH USE IN Q3 2020 DECREASED BY OVER $118 MILLION FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - EXPECTS CASH USE IN Q4 2020 TO FURTHER DECREASE

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - PRODUCTION VOLUME IN FISCAL Q3 WAS 36,207 KILOGRAMS

* AURORA CANNABIS - ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TERMINATION COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION PLAN, WAS A LOSS OF $45.9 MILLION IN Q3