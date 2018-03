March 26 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS INCREASES STAKE IN HEMPCO TO 35%

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - ‍AURORA EXERCISED 10.6 MILLION WARRANTS TO PURCHASE SHARES OF HEMPCO FOR PROCEEDS OF $4.3 MILLION TO HEMPCO​

* AURORA CANNABIS - CO NOW OWNS 21.1 MILLION HEMPCO COMMON SHARES, REFLECTING OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF ABOUT 35 PERCENT