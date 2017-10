Oct 10 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* Aurora Cannabis announces upsize of previously announced bought deal financing to $60 million

* Aurora Cannabis Inc - ‍deal financing represents 20 million units of co at a price of $3.00 per unit​