May 14 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS SAYS COVID-19 WILL LIKELY HAVE A GREATER EFFECT ON Q4 - CONF CALL

* AURORA CANNABIS SAYS APPROVED CAPITAL SPENDING PLANS OF LESS THAN $25 MILLION FOR Q4 - CONF CALL

* AURORA CANNABIS SAYS IN Q4, CANADIAN MEDICAL REVENUES REMAINED STEADY - CONF CALL

* AURORA CANNABIS REMAIN ON TRACK WITH BOTH THE SELECTION AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF A NEW PERMANENT CEO IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS-CONF CALL