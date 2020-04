BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis Says Introduced Special Bonus Pay Program For Active Facility-Based Staff

April 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS PROVIDES UPDATE ON INITIATIVES TO STRENGTHEN LIQUIDITY, BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION PLAN AND COVID-19 OPERATIONAL RESPONSE

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - REMAINS ON TRACK WITH ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION TARGETS

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - REAFFIRMED PREVIOUS COMMENTARY THAT FISCAL Q3 2020 CANNABIS NET REVENUE EXPECTED TO SHOW MODEST GROWTH VERSUS Q2 2020

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - BOARD APPROVED PLAN TO CONSOLIDATE ALL OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES ON BASIS OF 1 COMMON SHARE FOR EVERY 12 COMMON SHARES

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - INTRODUCED A SPECIAL BONUS PAY PROGRAM FOR ACTIVE FACILITY-BASED STAFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: