BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis Says Received Grant Of Permits By Australian Government

March 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS-RECEIVED GRANT OF PERMITS BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT , DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, FOR IMPORTATION OF CANNABIS INTO AUSTRALIA FOR RESEARCH PURPOSES

* AURORA CANNABIS - RECEIVED REQUIRED CANADIAN PERMITS TO EXPORT CANNABIS TO PHARMACY AUSTRALIA CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

* AURORA CANNABIS - PERMITS WERE GRANTED TO PHARMACY AUSTRALIA CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE & ALLOW PACE TO IMPORT SHIPMENTS OF CANNABIS PLANT MATERIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: