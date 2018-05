BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis To Acquire MedReleaf in C$3.2 Bln Deal

May 14 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS TO ACQUIRE MEDRELEAF

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - HOLDERS OF MEDRELEAF COMMON SHARES WILL RECEIVE 3.575 COMMON SHARES OF AURORA FOR EACH MEDRELEAF COMMON SHARE HELD

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - EXCHANGE RATIO IMPLIES A PRICE OF C$29.44 PER MEDRELEAF COMMON SHARE

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY C$3.2 BILLION

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - UPON DEAL COMPLETION, EXISTING AURORA AND MEDRELEAF SHAREHOLDERS WOULD OWN APPROXIMATELY 61% AND 39% OF PRO FORMA COMPANY

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, BOARD OF AURORA WILL BE INCREASED TO 8 MEMBERS

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - NORMA BEAUCHAMP & RONALD FUNK, CURRENTLY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF MEDRELEAF, TO BE APPOINTED TO BOARD OF AURORA

* AURORA CANNABIS - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR RECIPROCAL TERMINATION FEES OF C$80 MILLION IF DEAL IS TERMINATED IN CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - HOLDERS OF ABOUT 56% OF MEDRELEAF’S SHARES ENTERED IRREVOCABLE HARD LOCK-UPS TO VOTE THEIR SHARES IN FAVOUR OF DEAL

* AURORA CANNABIS - DEAL ALSO PROVIDES FOR PAYMENT OF C$15 MILLION EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT FEE IF DEAL IS TERMINATED IN SOME OTHER CIRCUMSTANCES

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - AURORA INTENDS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF MEDRELEAF IN AN ALL-SHARE DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT C$3.2 BILLION ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS