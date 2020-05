BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis To Acquire Reliva

May 20 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS TO STRATEGICALLY ENTER THE UNITED STATES WITH ACQUISITION OF RELIVA, LLC A MARKET LEADING MASS RETAIL CBD PLATFORM

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - MEMBERS OF RELIVA WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY US$40 MILLION OF AURORA COMMON SHARES

* AURORA CANNABIS - DEAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL EARN-OUT OF MAXIMUM OF US$45 MILLION PAYABLE IN AURORA SHARES, CASH OR A COMBINATION THEREOF, OVER NEXT 2 YRS

* AURORA CANNABIS - DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CO ON ADJUSTED. EBITDA BASIS

* AURORA CANNABIS - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ADJUSTED. EBITDA ACCRETIVE TO AURORA SHAREHOLDERS IN FISCAL 2020 AND FISCAL 2021

* AURORA CANNABIS - NO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OR ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL INVESTMENT IS CURRENTLY REQUIRED