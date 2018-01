Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS TO BE CORNERSTONE INVESTOR IN THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN AND SIGNS SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR ORGANIC CANNABIS

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - ‍ UNDER TERMS, AURORA WILL ACQUIRE, THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT A 17.62 PERCENT INTEREST ON A NON-DILUTED BASIS IN TGOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: