Feb 26 (Reuters) - Aurora Labs Ltd:

* $5.0 MILLION RAISED IN PLACEMENT AT $0.80 PER SHARE; UP TO ADDITIONAL $3.0 MILLION TO BE RAISED THROUGH SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN

* ALSO PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $3.0 MILLION THROUGH A SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN