BRIEF-Aurora Mobile Says Q4 Revenue Fell 19% To RMB 182.8 Mln

March 5 (Reuters) - Aurora Mobile Ltd:

* AURORA MOBILE LIMITED ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 19 PERCENT TO RMB 182.8 MILLION

* NUMBER OF PAYING CUSTOMERS INCREASED TO 2,131 IN Q4 OF 2019 FROM 2,096 IN Q4 OF 2018.

* QTRLY NET LOSS WAS RMB40.3 MILLION (US$5.8 MILLION), COMPARED WITH A NET LOSS OF RMB23.6 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* AURORA - COVID-19 OUTBREAK IMPACTED SEASONALLY SLOW PERIOD EVEN FURTHER AS BUSINESSES ACROSS CHINA SLOWLY RESTART OPERATIONS LATER THAN EXPECTED

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS WAS RMB21.0 MILLION (US$3.0 MILLION), COMPARED WITH A RMB12.5 MILLION ADJUSTED NET LOSS FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* NUMBER OF MONTHLY ACTIVE UNIQUE MOBILE DEVICES INCREASED TO 1.36 BILLION IN DECEMBER 2019 FROM 1.04 BILLION IN DECEMBER 2018

* UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19 AND SLOW START FOLLOWING HOLIDAY WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT CO’S BUSINESS DURING Q1 2020

* AURORA MOBILE - TO SUSPEND ISSUING REVENUE GUIDANCE ON QTRLY BASIS IN NEAR-TERM TILL SITUATION IN CHINA NORMALIZES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: