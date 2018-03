March 15 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA ACQUIRES CANNIMED AND COMMENCES INTEGRATION

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - ‍COMPLETED ITS INITIAL TAKE UP OF COMMON SHARES OF CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC​

* AURORA CANNABIS - REMAINING SHAREHOLDERS OF CANNIMED MUST TENDER CANNIMED SHARES UNDER OFFER BY 11:59 PM (PACIFIC TIME) ON MARCH 25, 2018

* AURORA CANNABIS - ‍ON MARCH 12, CO TOOK UP 86.8% OF CANNIMED SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: