July 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Spine Corp:

* AURORA SPINE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PROMOTION OF CHAD CLOUSE TO POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO), EFFECTIVE JULY 2, 2020.

* FORMER CFO JANA KIENA RESIGNED FROM COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)