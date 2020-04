April 27 (Reuters) - Aurora Spine Corp:

* AURORA SPINE ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF LOAN PROCEEDS UNDER PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

* AURORA SPINE CORP - RECEIVED LOAN PROCEEDS OF $450,877 UNDER PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

* AURORA SPINE -PRINCIPAL,INTEREST PAYMENTS ON UNFORGIVEN PORTION OF PPP LOAN BE DEFERRED FOR 6 MONTHS, WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT FIXED ANNUAL RATE OF 1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)