March 14 (Reuters) - Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE OF HK$16.5 MILLION IN RECOGNITION OF CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION ASSETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: