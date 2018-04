April 3 (Reuters) - Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd :

* TRI KING & 2 OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF FORE FREEDOM B.V. AND XXL NET B.V. ENTERED HOA WITH POTENTIAL PURCHASER

* HOA IN RELATION TO PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF MAJORITY EQUITY INTERESTS IN FORE FREEDOM B.V. AND XXL NET B.V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: