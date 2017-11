Nov 3 (Reuters) - Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd:

* ‍Group is expected to record 9-month unaudited consolidated loss attributable to owners in range of HK$21 million to HK$24 million

* Expected result due to ‍absence of write-off of intangible assets of about HK$1.1 million on 30 Sep 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: