March 13 (Reuters) - Auryn Resources Inc:

* AURYN RESOURCES ANNOUNCES US$8.5 MILLION FINANCING

* AURYN RESOURCES- ENTERED INTO DEAL WITH CANTOR FITZGERALD CANADA CORP TO BUY 5.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AT US$1.30 PER OFFERED SHARE

* AURYN RESOURCES - PLANS TO COMPLETE CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH COMMON SHARES FOR PROCEEDS OF UP TO US$1.7 MILLION