May 12 (Reuters) - AusNet Services Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $1,977.6 MILLION VERSUS $1,861.5 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $290.7 MILLION VERSUS $253.9 MILLION

* FINAL FY2020 DIVIDEND 5.10 CENTS PER SHARE

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON CO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FY2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: