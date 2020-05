May 12 (Reuters) - AusNet Services Ltd:

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FY2021

* FY2021 DIVIDENDS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 9.0 TO 9.5 CPS, FRANKED AT 40%

* NET DEBT TO REGULATED AND CONTRACTED ASSET BASE EXPECTED TO REMAIN BELOW 70% TO FY2024

* MONDO BUSINESS ANTICIPATED TO REACH $1.5 BILLION OF CONTRACTED ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS BY FY2024