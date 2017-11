Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd

* ‍Sales of group for 3Q 2017 is anticipated to increase by approximately 44.2% to approximately RMB2.7 billion​

* Sees profit attributable to shareholders in range of RMB215.0 million to RMB223.0 million for 9-month​

* Expected result due to ‍continuous expansion in group's sales network