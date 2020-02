BRIEF-Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus On Co's Business

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd:

* WILL RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* GROUP’S REVENUE FOR YEAR 2019 IS ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE BY NOT LESS THAN 24.1%

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN SALES OF GROUP’S OWN-BRANDED GOAT AND COW MILK FORMULA PRODUCTS

* SEES ADJUSTED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE IN RANGE OF RMB912.0 MILLION TO RMB942.0 MILLION FOR 2019

* EXPECTS TO RECORD ACCOUNTING LOSS OF RMB63.6 MILLION ON FAIR VALUE CHANGE OF DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS FOR YEAR

* OPERATIONS IN PRC RESUMED AFTER LUNAR NEW YEAR HOLIDAY AND HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS

* AS AT 19 FEB BOARD NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO GROUP’S FINANCIAL OR TRADING POSITION BY CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)