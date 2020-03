March 17 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd:

* PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK22 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB878.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB635.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB6.74 BILLION VERSUS RMB5.39 BILLION

* BOARD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO GROUP’ FINANCIAL OR TRADING POSITION CAUSED BY COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: