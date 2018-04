April 6 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd:

* ‍ CO TO ISSUE AND ALLOT 19.82% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES​

* NET PROCEEDS OF SUBSCRIPTION WILL BE HK$1.29 BILLION, REPRESENTING A NET PRICE OF HK$5.176 PER SUBSCRIPTION SHARE

* CITIC AGRI FUND MANAGEMENT TO PURCHASE 130 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT HK$673.4 MILLION