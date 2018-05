May 7 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd:

* ANTICIPATED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD A PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY RMB100.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH

* SALES OF GROUP FOR 1Q 2018 IS ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 56.8% TO APPROXIMATELY RMB1.2 BILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENTS IN GROUP’S SALES NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: