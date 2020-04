BRIEF-Austal Says FY2020 Earnings Guidance Of No Less Than $110 Mln EBIT Maintained

April 7 (Reuters) - Austal Ltd:

* FY2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF NO LESS THAN $110 MILLION EBIT MAINTAINED

* FOUR AUSTAL EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE TO COVID-19

* PAYMENT OF UNFRANKED 3 CPS INTERIM DIVIDEND TO PROCEED AS PLANNED

* ANY DELAYS TO FERRY COMMISSIONING OR ACCEPTANCE IS UNLIKELY TO BE MATERIAL TO CO’S FY2020 RESULTS

* VAST MAJORITY OF CO'S $4.3 BILLION ORDER BOOK REPRESENTED BY DEFENCE VESSEL PROGRAMS WITH US NAVY & COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA