REFILE-BRIEF-Austal Says Rose Its FY2020 Earnings Guidance

May 29 (Reuters) - Austal Ltd:

* INCREASED ITS FY2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO GROUP REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BILLION

* AUSTAL SEES FY20 GROUP EBIT OF NO LESS THAN $125 MILLION

* INCREASED ITS FY2020 GUIDANCE GROUP EBIT OF NO LESS THAN $125 MILLION

* FY20 GUIDANCE ON US SHIPBUILDING EBIT MARGIN OF 7.5 - 8.5 PER CENT REMAINS UNCHANGED

* COVID-19 HAVING MORE LIMITED IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE IN APRIL & MAY THAN ANTICIPATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)