May 2 (Reuters) - Austal Ltd:

* TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ELECTRAWATCH INC. FOR AN ALL CASH CONSIDERATION OF US$6.75 MILLION, WITH NO NET DEB

* ELECTRAWATCH IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A CY18 REVENUE OF US$2-3 MILLION

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN CY18 AND BEYOND